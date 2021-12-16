Shyam Bhatia's special gift floors Sunil Gavaskar in Dubai

Australia have a commanding 196-run lead over England
Cricket1 week ago
Shyam Bhatia, Dubai’s famous collector of cricket memorabilia, celebrated the 50th anniversary of Sunil Gavaskar’s debut series in the West Indies.
Gavaskar, the first man in history to score 10,000 Test runs, scored 774 runs in his debut Test series against the Garry Sobers-led West Indies in 1971.
And Bhatia surprised his good friend by gifting him a bat during a special ceremony he hosted at his famous cricket museum in Dubai to celebrate the legendary Indian batsman’s golden jubilee of his landmark debut series.
“I knew he was coming to Dubai for a couple of days, so I planned to host this party for him. It was truly wonderful to have him with us to celebrate the occasion and we presented him with a beautiful bat,” Bhatia told Khaleej Times.
“I have known Sunil for 40 years. He was not just a great cricketer, he is a great human being as well. There will never be another Sunil Gavaskar!”
Gavaskar was ‘floored’ by Bhatia’s gesture.
“I am absolutely floored by Shyam’s gesture of having this for me, this memento that he has created. This is absolutely fantastic,” the former Indian captain said.
“We are very, very fortunate to have cricket lovers like Shyam because when you look at what he has done (to build the museum), this is absolutely mind-blowing,” he added.
“You know he's only thinking how to add to the museum, how to make the museum a little more colourful. You can see with what love and affection he has built his own thing. It's just amazing.”
Australia have a commanding 196-run lead over England
Cricket1 week ago
Many expected Kohli, who remains the Test captain, to lead India in the 50-overs World Cup on home soil in 2023, but the board opted for a single white-ball skipper
Cricket1 week ago
England made a disastrous start with Rory Burns becoming the first player dismissed with the opening ball of an Ashes series in 85 years.
Cricket1 week ago
Bangladesh were reduced to 76-7 after Pakistan declared their first innings at 300-4
Cricket1 week ago
Anderson was not risked after reportedly suffering a minor calf problem
Cricket1 week ago
A dozen players from Pakistan are taking part in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) T20 competition
Cricket1 week ago
India have won three Tests in South Africa since 1992 but are yet to win a series. They lost 1-2 in 2017-18
Cricket1 week ago