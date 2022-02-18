Pakistan Consul General unveils Chinar Super League kits in UAE

(Supplied photo)

24 teams will participate in UAE's biggest tape ball cricket championship from Feb 19

By Team KT Published: Fri 18 Feb 2022, 8:51 PM

Pakistan Consul General in Dubai, Hassan Afzal Khan, unveiled the playing kits for the Chinar Super League teams at a ceremony in Ajman.

Captains and owners of the 24 teams participating in the Chinar Super League (CSL) Season IV – UAE’s largest tape ball cricket championship — received their colourful jerseys from Consul General Khan and the main sponsors of the CSL.

A large number of business community members, cricket enthusiasts and journalists attended the ceremony organised by Leading Sports at Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel.

Consul General Khan congratulated Leading Sports, a Dubai-based sports services company, for organising such a big community cricket event.

“Chinar Super League which has entered into the fourth season has become a brand in the UAE for overseas cricketers living in the UAE,” he said.

The event was attended by leading sponsors and supporters of Chinar Super League, including Raja Mohammed Khan, Chairman of RMK Industries; Sardar Sajid Abbasi, Managing Director, Fly Hawks Real Estate; Nawaz Khan Jadoon, Chairman, Gawah Holding Group; Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, Mohammed Javed Chaudhry, General Manager, Serene Air; Khurram Shahzad from Almarai and Hassan Latif, General Manager of Vital Zone Healthcare.

Kits have been sponsored by Combaxx Sports, a Pakistan-based online store for sporting goods while Prime Health will ensure the health of participating players and Almarai will take care of the nutritional needs of players during the tournaments.

Media partners include Khaleej Times, Leading News, Janab-e-Manzil and Urdu Point

The event provided a suitable platform for sponsors to promote their businesses.

The league matches will be played on February 19, 20 and 26 at the Bataya cricket ground in Sharjah, while the semifinals and final matches will be held on February 27 at Oval Cricket ground in Ajman.