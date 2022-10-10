New Zealand to tour Pakistan after abandoning series in 2009

Bairstow was ruled out of the rest of the summer and the T20 World Cup by a freak injury suffered on the golf course in September
New Zealand will tour Pakistan twice from late December, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday — more than a year after abandoning a series there, over security concerns.
Pakistan authorities fumed after New Zealand abruptly withdrew from their first tour of the country in nearly two decades, minutes before the start of the first one-day international (ODI) in Rawalpindi in September last year.
Monday's announcement follows visits by Australia and England in recent months — part of Pakistan's efforts to revive international cricket in the country after it was suspended, following attacks on the Sri Lankan team in 2009.
"New Zealand is one of the high-performing sides and will provide opportunities to our youngsters to continue to watch and follow their favourite players in action," said the PCB director of international cricket Zakir Khan.
Earlier this month, England completed their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years, playing seven Twenty20 (T20) internationals, and will return in December to play three Tests.
New Zealand will play two Tests and three ODIs from December 27 to January 15, before returning for five T20Is and five ODIs in April-May.
"The recent tours from Australia and England have left us in no doubt regarding the quality of the Pakistan side across all formats and the extent of the challenge that awaits us," said David White, New Zealand Cricket chief executive.
ALSO READ:
27-31 Dec - 1st Test, Karachi
4-8 Jan - 2nd Test, Multan
11 Jan - 1st ODI, Karachi
13 Jan - 2nd ODI, Karachi
15 Jan - 3rd ODI, Karachi
13 April - 1st T20I, Karachi
15 Apr - 2nd T20I, Karachi
16 Apr - 3rd T20I, Karachi
19 Apr - 4th T20I, Karachi
23 Apr - 5th T20I, Lahore
26 Apr - 1st ODI, Lahore
28 Apr - 2nd ODI, Lahore
1 May - 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi
4 May - 4th ODI, Rawalpindi
7 May - 5th ODI, Rawalpindi
Bairstow was ruled out of the rest of the summer and the T20 World Cup by a freak injury suffered on the golf course in September
India beat the UAE by 104 runs in the Women's Asia Cup clash on Tuesday
Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup yesterday due to a back injury
The incident took place before the start of the eighth over of the Indian innings against South Africa on Sunday
The 25-year-old batsman was replaced by Shamarh Brooks by the Cricket West Indies selection panel
Since the Asia Cup, Kohli has made 404 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 141.75, including three half-centuries and a hundred
Vriitya Aravind was the player of the tournament in the qualifying event for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup with 297 runs from five matches
Bumrah was initially ruled out from the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury