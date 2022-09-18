Mandhana dazzles as India beat England by seven wickets

An airport official said the squad, including all 19 players plus support staff, landed at Karachi airport on a commercial flight.
Star Indian opening batter Smriti Mandhana scored a majestic 91 as India beat England by seven wickets in the first one-day international against hosts England at the Hove County ground on Sunday.
Chasing 228, India reached home in the 45th over, thanks to Mandhana's 91 and captain Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten 74 off 94 balls.
Meanwhile, number three Yastika Bhatia also contributed with a fine-47-ball 50.
But the star of the chase was Mandhana who enthralled the crowd with her graceful shots against the home team.
"I would've enjoyed it better with a not-out at the end. Thanks to the supporters for coming out, happy to put out a show for them," Mandhana said.
Earlier, India restricted England to a paltry score of 227 at the end of 50 overs after inviting the hosts to bat first.
The Indian bowlers made merry throughout the innings taking wickets regularly ensuring the England batters don't stitch a big partnership.
Indian bowlers made quick inroads into the batting of the English line-up not allowing the hosts to make use of the powerplay overs.
India struck in the eighth over after Meghna Singh dismissed Emma Lamb for 12, drawing first blood.
Veteran Jhulan Goswami found Tammy Beaumont (7) plumb in front of the wickets to send her back to the pavilion cheaply leaving England tottering at 21/2 in the ninth over.
Goswami. playing in her farewell series, came up with impressive figures of 10-2-20-1.
"I want to say that this series is for Jhulu di (Jhulan Goswani), her bowling was amazing. All our efforts in this series will be for Jhulu di," Mandhana said.
It is an important series for both teams as this series comes under the ICC Women's Championship cycle, which decides qualification for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025.
An airport official said the squad, including all 19 players plus support staff, landed at Karachi airport on a commercial flight.
Under pressure and out of form with the bat, Finch's place in the team is under scrutiny ahead of Australia's World Cup title defence on home soil
Team bosses opted not to risk aggravating niggles in the three-game series beginning on September 20
The tenure of Ganguly as BCCI president and Shah as BCCI secretary is set to expire this month
Mumbai's owners recently purchased teams in the International League T20 based in the UAE, and the Cape Town side in a new league in South Africa
England needed just 25 minutes at the Oval to complete a nine-wicket win over the Proteas in barely more than two days' actual playing time
McDonald said staff were more focused on Australia's T20 World Cup defence on home soil than deciding on Finch's successor
This has been one of the most successful Asia Cups, said Ravin Wickramaratne, Vice President of Sri Lanka Cricket