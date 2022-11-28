Maharashtra's Gaikwad smashes seven sixes in an over

Season 6 of the Abu Dhabi T10 will see eight teams vie for the top prize
Maharashtra batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad wrote his name in the record books by hammering seven sixes in an over - a first in List A cricket - in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad on Monday.
The 25-year-old hit six sixes and also sent a free-hit soaring over the ropes after a no-ball from bowler Shiva Singh.
The 43 runs conceded by Shiva also equalled the List A record for most runs off an over, which was set in Hamilton, New Zealand in 2018 by Northern Districts batsmen Joe Carter and Brett Hampton, who hit Central Districts' Willem Ludick for six sixes, a four and a single in an over with two no-balls.
Gaikwad, who has played nine T20 internationals for India and plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, went on to score 220 runs as Maharashtra posted 330/5.
He also joined an elite group of players to hit six sixes in an over in professional cricket.
Other players to have achieved the feat include Garry Sobers (1968), Ravi Shastri (1985), Herschelle Gibbs (2007), Yuvraj Singh (2007), Ross Whiteley (2017), Hazratullah Zazai (2018), Leo Carter (2020), Kieron Pollard (2021), Thisara Perera (2021) and Jaskaran Malhotra (2021).
ALSO READ:
Season 6 of the Abu Dhabi T10 will see eight teams vie for the top prize
He will continue to work with the team as a batting coach in the next season, and will play for MI Emirates in the ILT20 in the UAE
He had a disappointing campaign at the recent T20 World Cup on home soil, taking only three wickets from four matches, at an average of 44.00
England skipper Jos Buttler hailed Stokes as a true match-winner
The 1992 team had hugely experienced players like Imran Khan, Javed Miandad and Wasim Akram who played decisive roles in the final
This comes as Moody explains that the demands on the players and the team management involved in all the formats are huge
Fans began to leave well before the final ball was bowled and their defeat sealed
Akhtar had slammed India after their semifinal exit in the showpiece event