IPL playoffs: Catch ball by ball commentary on Talk 100.3

The IPL live broadcast begins at 5:20 pm with detailed pre-match and post-match analysis

R. Ashwin of the Rajasthan Royals. (BCCI)

By Team KT Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 12:39 AM

The live ball-by-ball IPL commentary can be heard on Talk 100.3 during the playoffs and the final.

The Talk 100.3 radio station was launched by Channel 2 Group Corporation, the exclusive audio rights owners of TATA IPL 2022, and Fun Asia Network.

Former India players Rohan Gavaskar, Ashok Malhotra and former England star Owais Shah will lead the commentary team which also includes Sudhir Tyagi, Neeil Ojha, Charvi Bhatt, Harsha Poojary, Shoeb Ahmed, Vivek Shukla and Muddasir Ali.

The IPL live broadcast begins at 5:20 pm with detailed pre-match and post-match analysis.

Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, while Lucknow Super Giants will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

Both the matches will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The loser of Qualifier 1 will then take on the winner of Eliminator in the Qualifier 2 on Friday in Ahmedabad.

The final will be held on Sunday in Ahmedabad between the winners of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2.