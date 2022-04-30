IPL 2022: Dhoni back as Chennai captain after Jadeja steps down

Fury knocked out Whyte on Saturday to retain his heavyweight crown, telling fans afterwards it was unlikely he would fight again
Cricket2 days ago
Ravindra Jadeja has decided to step down as captain of the Chennai Super Kings, the four-time IPL champions announced on Twitter on Saturday.
MS Dhoni, the former captain, will now lead the team in the remaining matches of the season.
"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK," the Chennai Super Kings tweeted.
"MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game."
Chennai have won only two matches out of eight in what has been a very poor season for the defending champions.
Dhoni had resigned as captain before the start of the campaign to hand over the responsibility to Jadeja.
But after struggling for form in the current campaign (112 runs with the bat at 22.40 and five wickets with the ball at 42.60), Jadeja has decided to give up the captaincy to focus on his game.
Fury knocked out Whyte on Saturday to retain his heavyweight crown, telling fans afterwards it was unlikely he would fight again
Cricket2 days ago
Malik's rise from the Jammu region of Indian-administered Kashmir to the Indian Premier League has been nothing short of a fairy-tale
Cricket2 days ago
Root stepped down earlier this month after England won one of their previous 17 Tests
Cricket2 days ago
Rashid scripted an improbable victory for Gujarat, scoring 31 off 11 balls, including 18 in the last four balls with three sixes
Cricket2 days ago
Slater was arrested by police in October and charged with harassment and intimidation of his ex-wife following an allegation of domestic violence
Cricket2 days ago
Kohli lasted only 10 balls against Rajasthan Royals in what was another disappointing night at the IPL
Cricket3 days ago
Whoever wins will take a giant step towards a place in the playoffs, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket3 days ago
Parag smashed 30 off the last two overs to steer Royals to a competitive total before Kuldeep Sen took 4-20 to complete a 29-run victory
Cricket3 days ago