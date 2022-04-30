IPL 2022: Dhoni back as Chennai captain after Jadeja steps down

MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game, Chennai tweeted

MS Dhoni with Ravindra Jadeja. (CSK Twitter)

By Team KT Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 6:11 PM

Ravindra Jadeja has decided to step down as captain of the Chennai Super Kings, the four-time IPL champions announced on Twitter on Saturday.

MS Dhoni, the former captain, will now lead the team in the remaining matches of the season.

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK," the Chennai Super Kings tweeted.

"MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game."

Chennai have won only two matches out of eight in what has been a very poor season for the defending champions.

Dhoni had resigned as captain before the start of the campaign to hand over the responsibility to Jadeja.

But after struggling for form in the current campaign (112 runs with the bat at 22.40 and five wickets with the ball at 42.60), Jadeja has decided to give up the captaincy to focus on his game.