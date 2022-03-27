International Indoor Cricket Tri-series gets underway

The tournament will feature England, South Africa and the UAE

(Supplied photo)

Published: Sun 27 Mar 2022, 7:09 PM

In 1997, Insportz Club brought Indoor Cricket to the region with a promise to put UAE on the international map of Indoor cricket.

Then 20 years later in 2017, Insportz Club hosted the Indoor Cricket World Cup and since then the indoor game has grown bigger and bigger in the UAE.

It’s been also two years since the UAE played a key role in bringing back world-class sporting events following the outbreak of the Covid-19.

Continuing with this wonderful tradition, the Insportz Club is hosting the first-ever International Indoor Cricket Tri-series (March 26-April 1) featuring England, South Africa and the UAE.

As the summer approaches, temperatures will not only rise outdoors but indoors as well with these cricketing teams fighting it out in three different categories — men’s, colts (under 16) and the masters. Fans can tune into Insportz Club Facebook page to watch the games live.

Siraj Finance PJSC is the title sponsor of the event, while Khaleej Times and Big 106.2 are the print and radio partners.