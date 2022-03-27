International Indoor Cricket  Tri-series gets underway

Batting first, the UAE made 202 for nine in 50 overs, thanks to man-of-the-match Mustafa’s fine half century
Cricket5 days ago
In 1997, Insportz Club brought Indoor Cricket to the region with a promise to put UAE on the international map of Indoor cricket.
Then 20 years later in 2017, Insportz Club hosted the Indoor Cricket World Cup and since then the indoor game has grown bigger and bigger in the UAE.
It’s been also two years since the UAE played a key role in bringing back world-class sporting events following the outbreak of the Covid-19.
Continuing with this wonderful tradition, the Insportz Club is hosting the first-ever International Indoor Cricket Tri-series (March 26-April 1) featuring England, South Africa and the UAE.
As the summer approaches, temperatures will not only rise outdoors but indoors as well with these cricketing teams fighting it out in three different categories — men’s, colts (under 16) and the masters. Fans can tune into Insportz Club Facebook page to watch the games live.
Siraj Finance PJSC is the title sponsor of the event, while Khaleej Times and Big 106.2 are the print and radio partners.
Batting first, the UAE made 202 for nine in 50 overs, thanks to man-of-the-match Mustafa’s fine half century
Cricket5 days ago
Root in a post match interview sounded as though he did not want to give the hosts even a sniff of a chance
Cricket5 days ago
The Arabians beat Deccan Gladiators — MGM by eight wickets in the first semifinal
Cricket5 days ago
Australia reached 232-5 at close after Shaheen and Naseem took two wickets each
Cricket6 days ago
It was their first win at the World Cup since the 2009 tournament in Australia, where they also beat the West Indies
Cricket6 days ago
Adeel hit an impressive 42 to take the score to 103 runs. He then took three crucial wickets for 16 to restrict Delhi Bulls – Future Mattress to 89 for 9
Cricket6 days ago
After a poor start, Bangladesh could only manage 194 for nine in their 50 overs. South Africa had no trouble chasing down the target
Cricket1 week ago
About 80 people attended the service including retired Australian Test captains Mark Taylor, Allan Border and Michael Clarke, while former England skipper Michael Vaughan was also present
Cricket1 week ago