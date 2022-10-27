India win toss, bat against Netherlands at T20 World Cup

Watson felt Virat Kohli's extraordinary knock in the game against Pakistan has set the platform for India and they are now the team to beat in this World Cup
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat against the Netherlands in their second match of the Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 in Sydney on Thursday.
The Indians head into the clash on the back of their thrilling last-ball win over Pakistan in Melbourne at the weekend, where Virat Kohli starred with the bat and Arshdeep Singh the ball.
They are strong favourites to make it two wins out of two in Group 2 against a Dutch side that came through the preliminary round.
The Dutch then put up a spirited performance in a nine-run loss to Bangladesh on Monday.
Both sides named unchanged teams.
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh
Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (capt), Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren
Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Michael Gough (ENG)
TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)
ALSO READ:
Watson felt Virat Kohli's extraordinary knock in the game against Pakistan has set the platform for India and they are now the team to beat in this World Cup
Here are three of the best one-day knocks under pressure for a chasing team in one-day cricket
Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik ran three after Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz bowled the former Indian captain off a free hit in the last over
But Zampa is still available for selection for their T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka later on Tuesday
The former Australian skipper made the cheating claim in his new autobiography released on Tuesday
Simmons led West Indies to their second T20 World Cup title in 2016, defeating England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata
The batters played some crisp drives and looked in good touch, which will reduce management's concerns over the openers' form slump
Kohli turned the match on its head with two stunning back-to-back sixes against the fiery Pakistan fast bowler