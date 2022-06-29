India survive scare in tense T20 win over Ireland

India held their nerve to beat Ireland by four runs as the world’s top-ranked Twenty20 side survived a scare in Malahide on Tuesday.
The tourists chalked up their second successive victory in the two-match T20 series but it was a closer call than they would have expected.
India scored an imposing 225-7 in their 20 overs after winning the toss.
After opener Ishan Kishan fell for three, Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda put on a world T20 record 176-run partnership for the second wicket.
Samson fell for a vibrant 77 from 42 balls, leaving Hooda to take top billing with his blistering 104.
Hooda hit nine fours and six sixes in his 57-ball masterpiece before Josh Little dismissed him.
Ireland pinned the Indians back at the death as Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel and Harshal Patel all went for nought.
Set a target of 226, Paul Stirling hit 40 from 18 alongside captain Andrew Balbirnie, who scored 60 from 37.
Ireland needed 38 from the final 18 balls and some quick runs from George Dockrell and Mark Adair moved them within touching distance of a famous victory.
But, needing eight runs from three balls and then six from the final delivery off Umran Malik, Ireland fell just short on 221-5.
Brief scores:
India 225-7 (D. Hooda 104, S. Samson 77; M. Adair 3-42) v Ireland 221-5 (A. Balbirnie 60, P. Stirling 40)
