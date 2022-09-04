India-Pakistan clash: Will Rishabh Pant play in the Asia Cup match today?

Critics across the cricket world have conflicting views

Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 5:31 PM

For the second time, Team India will be making a choice between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant.

The left-handed batsman has been a critical member of the Indian team but was dropped against Pakistan, last week.

However, Pant was asked to don his gloves again for the match with Hong Kong and took his place as a wicketkeeper, alongside Dinesh Karthik.

Hardik Pandya who was in the benches during the game with Hong Kong is expected to make a comeback, jeopardising Pant's spot.

Cricket experts believe that Pant should be brought in to the playing 11 as a left-hand batter to contribute to the winning streak.

India was second team to qualify for the Super Four in the Asia Cup after they beat Hong Kong by 40 runs.

With Pant going through the pre-match wicketkeeping drills ahead of Dinesh Karthik, it is likely that he might don the wicketkeeping gloves instead of Karthik.

ALSO READ: