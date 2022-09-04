India-Pakistan clash: Will Rishabh Pant play in the Asia Cup match today?

Opening batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a stunning knock against Sri Lanka in the Super Four clash
For the second time, Team India will be making a choice between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant.
The left-handed batsman has been a critical member of the Indian team but was dropped against Pakistan, last week.
However, Pant was asked to don his gloves again for the match with Hong Kong and took his place as a wicketkeeper, alongside Dinesh Karthik.
Hardik Pandya who was in the benches during the game with Hong Kong is expected to make a comeback, jeopardising Pant's spot.
Cricket experts believe that Pant should be brought in to the playing 11 as a left-hand batter to contribute to the winning streak.
India was second team to qualify for the Super Four in the Asia Cup after they beat Hong Kong by 40 runs.
With Pant going through the pre-match wicketkeeping drills ahead of Dinesh Karthik, it is likely that he might don the wicketkeeping gloves instead of Karthik.
Sri Lanka take on Afghanistan in the Super Four clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today
Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 155 runs to reach the Super Four stage, having lost their first match to India by five wickets on August 28
Nizakat hoped that the ICC will take a look into this and probably add more Associate teams in the mix for future tournaments
If things go accordingly, there is the prospect of the two teams going up against each other in the Asia Cup final on September 11
He pleaded guilty to charge, accepted sanctions proposed by referee Nadeem Arshad
53-year-old former West Indies captain replaces Australia's Tom Moody
Leg-spinner Ryan Burl took five wickets as Australia were all out for 141 in 31 overs