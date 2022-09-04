Asia Cup 2022: India versus Pakistan match live in Dubai

Both teams will look to start the Super Four campaign on a winning note

By Team KT Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 4:34 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 5:28 PM

The excitement is palpable at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (Sept 4) as cricket fans are streaming into the ground to witness the second clash between India and the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Over the next few hours, Khaleej Times will give you live updates of all the action around the stadium and what's happening in the middle.

Catch all the updates here:

5.26: Jadeja out

Ravindra Jadeja, who shone in India's wins over Pakistan and Hong Kong in Group A, was ruled out due to a right knee injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed Axar Patel as Jadeja's replacement.

5.22pm: Is Pant on?

Rishabh Pant is going through the pre-match wicketkeeping drills ahead of Dinesh Karthik. Looks likely that Pant might don the wicketkeeping gloves in this game instead of Karthik, who had featured in the first match against Pakistan.

AFP

5.15pm: The two teams are on the ground and undergoing a light training session. Team India is having a fun game of football before a highly build-up match against their arch rival Pakistan.

Photo by M. Sajjad

5.02pm: Stands filling up

Cricket fans start filling up the stands inside the Dubai International Stadium ahead of a scintillating game between Pakistan and India.

Kohli is vital for India

Virat Kohli remains a key player for India, said head coach Rahul Dravid, who is happy with the refreshed former captain's Asia Cup form.

The 33-year-old Kohli made an unbeaten 59 in India's group win over Hong Kong and looks revitalised ahead of the Asia Cup holders' Super Four clash with fierce rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday night.

4.40pm: Traffic build-up

A major traffic build-up has been reported around the ground as India-Pakistan fans pour into the stadium ahead of an expected mouthwatering clash.

Dubai authorities have alerted residents of congestion and the RTA also suggested motorists to use alternate routes to avoid caught up in the traffic. “The public is advised to use Umm Suqeim Street to reach their destination/match location, while residents of Dubai Sports City can use Al Fay Road as an alternative route,” RTA tweeted, urging the public plan their journeys early.

An India-Pakistan final?

After witnessing a brilliant game last week, fans have just one question running through their minds: Will India and Pakistan face each other in the finals?

Although making predictions in any sport is near impossible, fans may be in for a treat on September 11 if things pan out. Read why why.

4.30pm: Pakistan team players and the support staff have arrived at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan fans gathered around the entrance to greet the players as they disembarked from the team bus.

Photo by M. Sajjad

4.30pm: The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai issued an alert for Sunday as traffic started to build up for the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan.

The authority warned motorists of an expected delay on Hessa Street near Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road intersection on Sunday, from 3pm to 11pm.