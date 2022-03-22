India keep World Cup semifinal hopes alive as Australia crush South Africa

Saqib Manshad produced a spell of 4 for 10 from his four overs and restricted Bangla Tigers - Karwan to 105 for 8 in 20 overs
Cricket4 days ago
India boosted their Women’s Cricket World Cup semifinal prospects with a crushing 110-run win over Bangladesh on Tuesday, as a century from Australia captain Meg Lanning powered the tournament favourites to a five-wicket victory over South Africa.
India set Bangladesh a target of 230 in Hamilton and then skittled them for 119 in 40.3 overs to keep alive their playoff hopes.
In Tuesday’s other match, in Wellington, Lanning smashed an unbeaten 135 as Australia cruised past South Africa’s 271-5.
It leaves previously unbeaten South Africa in a scrap for the three other semifinal berths with India, the West Indies and England. Australia were already into the last four.
India chose to bat and appeared to be cruising at 74 without loss in the 15th over when Smriti Mandhana was dismissed for 30.
It sparked a mini-collapse which saw India lose two wickets in successive balls without adding to the score as Shafali Verma was stumped on 42 and Mithali Raj caught for a first-ball duck.
India entered the last 10 overs at 165-5 and their scoring momentum appeared to have stalled when Yastika Bhatia was dismissed for 50.
But Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana came together for a useful 48-run stand that helped give India’s bowlers a respectable total to defend.
Bangladesh’s run chase never ignited in the face of tight bowling from India highlighted by four wickets for 30 from Rana.
There was some middle-order resistance from Salma Khatun, who made 32, and Lata Mondal, 24, but they never looked like reeling in India’s target.
The match between Australia and South Africa brought together the only two undefeated teams at this year’s tournament.
With Australia already through to the semifinals, South Africa had more to play for as a win would have sealed a spot in the top four.
They set a solid target of 272 off the back of 90 from Laura Woolvardt but Australia’s formidable batting line-up easily overhauled the target with 28 balls to spare.
“We had a great first innings and 270 was par, on another day the bowling attack would have defended it,” said South Africa captain Sune Luus.
“We just lost it a bit on the field and probably lost a bit of focus... it won’t happen again.”
Australia put South Africa in to bat after winning the toss but struggled to make early inroads as Woolvardt and Lizelle Lee put on an 88-run opening partnership.
Woolvardt notched her fourth consecutive half-century at the tournament, supported by Luus’s run-a-ball 52 and Marizanne Kapp’s 30 off 21 balls.
Australia’s openers departed cheaply but skipper Lanning stepped up to guide the six-time champions to 146-3 after 25 overs.
“It sort of became clear to me that I had to bat through after we lost a couple of early wickets,” she said.
It was Lanning’s 15th ODI century and came of 92 balls, including 13 fours and one six.
Tahlia McGrath was Australia’s next best batter on 32, with Lanning’s teammates content to play cameo roles.
Saqib Manshad produced a spell of 4 for 10 from his four overs and restricted Bangla Tigers - Karwan to 105 for 8 in 20 overs
Cricket4 days ago
His spell of 5 for 24 from four overs restricted Northern Warriors – Defenders to 71 all out in 19.3 overs
Cricket5 days ago
Chasing a record 506 for an improbable win, Pakistan's best bet was to bat out the final day and Babar led by example as they finished on 443-7
Cricket5 days ago
Batting first, PNG were restricted to 178 all out in 50 overs, thanks to Hameed's magnificent spell of 10-1-19-4
Cricket6 days ago
Sheraz Ahmed's deadly four-wicket spell lifted Bangla Tigers-Karwan to a 38-run win over the Northern Warriors-Defenders
Cricket6 days ago
Set a record victory target of 506, Pakistan lost two quick wickets but Babar fought back with a brilliant unbeaten century to keep the team alive
Cricket6 days ago
Rohit is unbeaten in all formats in 14 matches as captain, but it is his different style of leadership from the usually combative Kohli that has won plaudits
Cricket6 days ago
Shreyas Iyer, who replaced Rahane in the eleven, scored a fine 92 and 67 in a low-scoring game
Cricket1 week ago