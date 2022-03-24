Imam, Shafique set up thrilling final day as Pakistan look for win

Adeel hit an impressive 42 to take the score to 103 runs. He then took three crucial wickets for 16 to restrict Delhi Bulls – Future Mattress to 89 for 9
Cricket3 days ago
Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique made a solid start on Thursday to set up a thrilling final day in the deciding third Test in Lahore, keeping the hosts in the hunt for a series-clinching win against Australia.
Australia captain Pat Cummins made a sporting declaration in the final session of the fourth day at the Gaddafi Stadium, calling his side’s second innings closed on 227-3 and setting Pakistan a target of 351 to chase.
On a wicket offering turn for the spinners and some deliveries keeping low after pitching, Imam and Shafique denied Australia any success to take Pakistan to 73 without loss at stumps with the hosts needing 278 more for victory.
Imam was unbeaten on 42 with Shafique 27 not out.
Steve Smith, who has had a tough time in the series with his catching, dropped an edge from Shafique off part-time leg-spinner Marnus Labuschagne in the final over of the day’s play.
The first two Tests — the first between the sides in Pakistan since 1998 — were drawn.
KHAWAJA HUNDRED
Australia opener Usman Khawaja earlier continued his run-scoring spree against Pakistan, remaining unbeaten on 104 after completing his second hundred of the series.
The 35-year-old left-hander scampered for two runs in the final over before tea to complete his 12th hundred in Tests.
Pakistan-born Khawaja, who top-scored for Australia in the first innings with 91, also scored 97 in the opening Test at Rawalpindi and 160 and 44 not out in the second at Karachi.
He added 96 for the opening stand with David Warner, who hit six fours and a six in his knock before being dismissed shortly before lunch for 51, cleaned up by fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Khawaja, who returned to the Test side after two years in January during the home Ashes series against England, was bowled on 31 by pacer Naseem Shah but was reprieved when the television umpire ruled the bowler had overstepped the crease.
He also added 65 for the second wicket with number three Marnus Labuschagne, who made 36. Former captain Steve Smith was out for 17 after becoming the fastest to reach 8,000 runs in Tests during his knock.
Adeel hit an impressive 42 to take the score to 103 runs. He then took three crucial wickets for 16 to restrict Delhi Bulls – Future Mattress to 89 for 9
Cricket3 days ago
After a poor start, Bangladesh could only manage 194 for nine in their 50 overs. South Africa had no trouble chasing down the target
Cricket3 days ago
About 80 people attended the service including retired Australian Test captains Mark Taylor, Allan Border and Michael Clarke, while former England skipper Michael Vaughan was also present
Cricket4 days ago
The Indian cricket captain scored her 12th half-century
Cricket5 days ago
Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the matches 'have been shifted due to the prevailing situation'
Cricket6 days ago
Saqib Manshad produced a spell of 4 for 10 from his four overs and restricted Bangla Tigers - Karwan to 105 for 8 in 20 overs
Cricket6 days ago
His spell of 5 for 24 from four overs restricted Northern Warriors – Defenders to 71 all out in 19.3 overs
Cricket1 week ago
Chasing a record 506 for an improbable win, Pakistan's best bet was to bat out the final day and Babar led by example as they finished on 443-7
Cricket1 week ago