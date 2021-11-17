ICC thanks Dubai Police for their contribution to T20 World Cup

No Indian players included in the list
The International Cricket Council (ICC) chief Greg Barclay has thanked Dubai Police for their “dedication and contribution” to the success of the ICC T20 World Cup, which concluded on Sunday night at Dubai International Stadium with Australia defeating their trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand by eight wickets for the coveted title.
Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security & Emergency and Chairman of Dubai’s Events Security Committee, thanked the ICC for placing its trust in Dubai Police for ensuring the highest level of security during the global event.
He said the global cricketing fraternity’s trust in Dubai’s security capabilities reflects Dubai Police’s world-class systems and protocols and the city’s track record of delivering high benchmarks of safety during global events and international sporting tournaments.
The T20 World Cup started days after Dubai hosted the final of the hugely-popular Indian Premier League (IPL) on October 15.
Dubai Police were also in charge of the security for the IPL.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dubai Police for their dedication and contribution to the successful delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, especially as it came immediately after the Indian Premier League,” Greg Barclay, chairman of International Cricket Council, wrote in a letter to Dubai Police.
“During the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 tournament, we had tens of thousands of spectators at the stadium, 350 million people watched the matches on television and we had over 5 billion views online.
“You (Dubai Police) have certainly helped us achieve our objective of delivering a safe, memorable and outstanding event.”
