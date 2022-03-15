Hameed shines as UAE beat PNG by seven wickets

Batting first, PNG were restricted to 178 all out in 50 overs, thanks to Hameed's magnificent spell of 10-1-19-4

Basil Hameed celebrates a wicket. (UAE Cricket Official Twitter)

Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022

Basil Hameed’s superb bowling performance helped the UAE beat Papua New Guinea by seven wickets in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 on Tuesday.

Captain Assad Vala (46) top scored for PNG, but the rest of the batsmen failed to put up a fight against UAE. In reply, the home team reached the target in 44.3 overs.

Asif Khan remained not out on 81, while Vriitya Aravind made 40.