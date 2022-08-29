Former ICC, BCCI chief Sharad Pawar celebrates India's win over Pakistan

'There is some grass covering and we want to exploit it', he says
As all-rounder Hardik Pandya hit the match-winning six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, to see India over the line against Pakistan in a blockbuster encounter of the DP World Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night, jubilant Indians fans celebrated the victory.
Among them was Indian political party NCP’s (Nationalist Congress Party) chief Sharad Pawar.
In a video posted on social media, the former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chairman is seen with his family celebrating the win. Soon after Pandya hit the six, Pawar is seen raising his arms before adjusting his glasses.
The 81-year-old was the BCCI chairman from 2005 to 2008. He also held the post of president of the International Cricket Council (ICC) from 2010 to 2012 and was also the president of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for several years.
'There is some grass covering and we want to exploit it', he says
Enthusiasts from both India and Pakistan line up obediently, mingling with each other in a cordial manner
After Zimbabwe were sent in by Aaron Finch, Green took 5-33 as the tourists were bowled out for 200
India and Pakistan will play their 10th T20 match when they lock horns in the Asia Cup opener in Dubai today
Squad to face off against India in Sunday's highly anticipated clash
He tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the team's departure
Rohit Sharma's men will look for revenge against Pakistan, having lost to their arch-rivals last year at the World Cup in Dubai
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the opening game on Saturday