Former ICC, BCCI chief Sharad Pawar celebrates India's win over Pakistan

Indian political party NCP's chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI)

by James Jose Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 9:07 PM

As all-rounder Hardik Pandya hit the match-winning six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, to see India over the line against Pakistan in a blockbuster encounter of the DP World Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night, jubilant Indians fans celebrated the victory.

Among them was Indian political party NCP’s (Nationalist Congress Party) chief Sharad Pawar.

In a video posted on social media, the former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chairman is seen with his family celebrating the win. Soon after Pandya hit the six, Pawar is seen raising his arms before adjusting his glasses.

The 81-year-old was the BCCI chairman from 2005 to 2008. He also held the post of president of the International Cricket Council (ICC) from 2010 to 2012 and was also the president of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for several years.