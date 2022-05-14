Falcons Women reach final in FairBreak Invitational Tournament

The T20 tournament in Dubai brings together a wealth of talent from both Test-playing teams as well as ICC associate members

Falcons Women players celebrate a wicket. (Twitter)

By Team KT Published: Sat 14 May 2022, 7:57 PM

Falcons Women reached the final of the FairBreak Invitational Tournament with an impressive 25-run win over Spirit Women in the first semifinal at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

After electing to bat, Falcons Women made 172 for five in 20 overs, thanks to English batswoman Danni Wyatt’s 48-ball 83 (11 fours, 1 six) and her 132-run first wicket partnership with Sri Lankan star Chamari Athapaththu (63, 52 balls, 7 fours, 2 sixes).

Australian medium-pacer Nicola Carey (2/30) was the pick of the bowlers for Spirit Women.

In reply, Spirit Women were restricted to 147 for five in 20 overs, despite a fighting 70-run second wicket partnership between Thailand opener Natthakan Chantham (42, 40 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) and Sophia Dunkley (45, 30 balls, 4 fours, 1 six).

With 52 needed off 21 balls after losing four wickets in four overs, Spirit Women had England’s Sophie Ecclestone (29 not out, 18 balls, 1 four, 2 sixes) and UAE skipper Chaya Mughal (8 off 10 balls) in the middle, but their best efforts were not enough to challenge the Falcons who booked their place in the final.

Barmy Army Women will take on Tornadoes Women in the second semifinal later today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The six-team FairBreak Invitational got underway on May 4 and the final will be played tomorrow (Sunday).

The ICC-sanctioned T20 tournament brings together a wealth of talent from both Test-playing teams as well as associate members of the world cricket’s governing body.

To help women’s cricket acquire a global appeal, the FairBreak Invitational has blended stars like Heather Knight (England captain), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies skipper) and Pakistan icon Sana Mir with emerging talents from countries like Brazil, Philippines, Rwanda and Vanuatu.

Four UAE players — Theertha Satish (Falcons), Kavisha Kumari (Barmy Army), Esha Oza (The Warriors) and Chaya Mughal (Spirit) — are also participating in the tournament.