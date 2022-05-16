FairBreak Invitational a glorious  success as Tornadoes clinch title

The West Indies big-hitter steered Kolkata to 177 for six in his 28-ball 49 as he lifted the team from a precarious 94-5
Tornadoes Women won the FairBreak Invitational Tournament with an impressive eight-wicket win over Falcons Women in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.
The star-studded six-team women’s T20 tournament, which got underway on May 4, saw the participation of four UAE players — Theertha Satish (Falcons), Kavisha Kumari (Barmy Army), Esha Oza (The Warriors) and Chaya Mughal (Spirit).
The ICC-sanctioned T20 tournament brought together a wealth of talent from both Test-playing teams as well as associate members of the world cricket’s governing body.
To help women’s cricket acquire a global appeal, the FairBreak Invitational blended stars like Heather Knight (England captain), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies skipper) and Pakistan icon Sana Mir with emerging talents from countries like Brazil, Philippines, Rwanda and Vanuatu.
In the final, the Falcons, after being put into bat, made 151/4 in 20 overs, thanks to a majestic unbeaten 67 off 37 37 balls from South African star Marizanne Kapp.
Kapp rescued Falcons, who were struggling at 59 for four in the 10th over, with a 91-run unbroken partnership with Mariko Hill (30 not out off 34 balls).
But Tornadoes reached home in 19.1 overs losing only two wickets as openers Sophie Devine (51 off 35), Sterre Kalis (44 off 41) and skipper Stafanie Taylor (34 not out off 30) dominated the chase.
Earlier, Spirit Women (183/4) beat Barmy Army Women (182/6) by six wickets in the third-place match.
The West Indies big-hitter steered Kolkata to 177 for six in his 28-ball 49 as he lifted the team from a precarious 94-5
