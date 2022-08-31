Exclusive: Afghan cricketers also have a passion for poetry

Amaan Haider, a Dubai-based India expat, has struck a chord with Afghanistan players through poetry

Amaan Haider (right) with Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi at his book launch during Expo 2020 in Dubai. (Supplied photo)

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 7:04 PM

The Afghanistan team have stormed into the Asia Cup Super Four with their blend of fearless stroke-play from their batsmen and fascinating control of flight and turn from their spinners.

The myriad political crises in the land-locked country may have thrown life into chaos for the vast majority, but their cricket team have somehow escaped the mayhem unscatched.

Their progress has been such that their cricketers, especially spin wizards Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and captain Mohammad Nabi, are among the most sought-after players in the franchise T20 leagues across the world.

But very few people know that Afghan cricketers also have a shared passion for poetry.

When they are not giving the big guns a run for their money on a cricket field, many of them love to immerse themselves in the intricately woven world of poetry.

And it's poetry that drew Nabi to Dubai early this year when Amaan Haider, one of his UAE-based Indian friends, invited him to his book launch at the Expo 2020.

A Dubai-based Indian expat who works at VFS Global, Haider has carved out a niche for himself as an Urdu poet.

Haider was on a business trip to Kabul in 2016 when he met first Nabi through a common friend.

"When Nabi came to know I was a poet, he asked me if I could recite for him. When I did, he loved it and we struck a chord instantly," Haider told Khaleej Times.

Their friendship began to grow over the years and when Haider was organsing his book launch in Dubai, Nabi showed up to support his friend.

"The book launch was at the Indian pavilion at Expo 2020. The hall was packed with people. But nobody realised that there was also an international cricketer in the audience," Haider recalled.

"Nabi simply entered the hall and was quietly sitting in the last row. But the moment people realised that the captain of the Afghanistan cricket team was also present, there was chaos because everybody wanted a picture with him. It took him three hours to get out of the hall."

Haider, an avid cricket fan, believes Afghanistan have what it takes to cause a major upset in the Asia Cup.

"I think they will beat Pakistan if they meet in the Super Four. They are playing so well, you know. Their progress reminds me of the Sri Lankan team's progress in the 1990s. So I will not be surprised if they beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup here," said Haider, who also counts Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Naveen ul Haq, among his friends in the Afghan national team.

"Nabi, Mujeeb, Navin, they all love poetry. Whenever we have a get-together, I have to recite. For India-Afghanistan friendship I wrote one poem, and it's in my book as well."

So who will he root for when India play Afghanistan in the Asia Cup?

"For me, it's going to be game of brothers. There is no win and no loss. Afghanistan is in the heart of every Indian. So that match is a friendly match," Haider said.

"But I am sure, they (Afghanistan) will beat Pakistan, or at least they will give them a very tough fight. I am confident because they have the best spin attack in the world."