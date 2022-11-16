Disappointed with T20 World Cup, have to cope like professionals: Hardik Pandya

Cricket fans worldwide have been waiting for the pinnacle of the T20 World Cup, but might be forced to see the final being pushed to the reserve day
On Wednesday, Indian skipper and all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that though his side was disappointed at their semifinal finish in the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup, it needed to cope with it, because the roadmap for the next edition of the tournament starts from now.
India will be kick-starting its white-ball series against New Zealand with the first T20I set to take place in Wellington on Friday. Hardik will be leading the side in absence of senior stars like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
"There is a disappointment of the T20 World Cup, but we are professionals. We need to cope with it the way we cope with our success and move forward, look to get better and rectify the mistakes we made," said Hardik to the media ahead of the first match.
ALSO READ:
He said that at the moment, the focus was to let the team enjoy its cricket at New Zealand.
He added that New Zealand has been a fantastic team over the years.
"They have always put on a show and challenged you as a team," he noted.
Hardik said that the series would be a great chance for youngsters to prove their worth in the team and deliver some fine performances.
The Men in Blue will be practising at Basin Reserve, Wellington from 2pm to 5pm (local time).
India will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is (and as many ODIs) after the World T20 in Australia. The series will be held from November 18 to 30, and New Zealand will return to India for a white-ball series in January next year.
Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik.
Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Blair Tickner.
Cricket fans worldwide have been waiting for the pinnacle of the T20 World Cup, but might be forced to see the final being pushed to the reserve day
In the run-up to the final at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Raja, who was part of the 1992 team, echoed the charismatic Imran Khan’s “short” pep talk
The former speedster predicts a cracker of a final in Melbourne on Sunday
The legendary batter comes out in support of team who were beaten by England in T20 World Cup semifinal
Both teams have yet to win a match at the iconic Melbourne venue which has played a pivotal role in the growth and development of international cricket
Both teams know each other well, having played a seven-game T20 series in Pakistan ahead of the World Cup, which the English won 4-3
The legendary Pakistan cricketer said that the IPL is the reason for India's bowling woes
The onus will be on Shaheen Shah Afridi who has taken nine wickets in his last three matches