Cricket great Brian Lara appointed new Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL coach

Roy has struggled for runs this summer and hit 76 runs in total in his last six Twenty20 Internationals
Cricket great Brian Lara has been appointed head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the next Indian Premier League season, the team said Saturday.
The former West Indies captain, one of the game's all-time greatest batsmen, joined the side late last year as batting coach and strategic adviser.
He replaces Australia's Tom Moody, who coached the team through two disappointing seasons, including last year's finish at the bottom of the ladder.
"The cricketing legend Brian Lara will be our head coach for the upcoming #IPL seasons," the team tweeted.
Moody had led Hyderabad through a "much cherished journey", the team said in a tweet praising his time at the helm.
Lara, who has not commented on the announcement, bagged a number of batting records during his illustrious 26-year international career.
The 53-year-old made the highest individual innings Test score with 400 not out against England in 2004.
He held the record for career Test runs until he was overtaken by India's Sachin Tendulkar in 2008.
ALSO READ:
His 501 not out against Durham for Warwickshire in 1994 remains the highest first-class cricket score.
Hyderabad finished eighth in this year's expanded 10-team IPL competition under Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson.
Debutants Gujarat Kings won the final at home in front of a record cricket crowd of nearly 105,000.
Roy has struggled for runs this summer and hit 76 runs in total in his last six Twenty20 Internationals
Axar Patel will replace the star all-rounder in the Indian squad
Off-spinner Mahedi Hasan delivered a no-ball when Sri Lanka needed three runs in four balls
Cricket enthusiasts could enjoy a dramatic finish to the series on September 11
Sri Lanka won by two wickets in Dubai on Thursday
Pakistan left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz is confident that the team can get it done against Hong Kong
The team have many cricketers who are of Indian and Pakistani origin, but that doesn’t come in the way when they play for Hong Kong
Kohli got the runs against Hong Kong, but if one delves deep inside, he was lacking in fluency, and perhaps intent