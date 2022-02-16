Catch PSL 7 live ball by ball coverage on Talk 100.3

Live broadcast begins at 6:20 pm every single-match day and double headers start at 1:20 pm

By Team KT Published: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 12:09 AM

If you are a Pakistan Super League (PSL) fan, tune into Talk 100.3 for live ball by ball coverage of the seventh edition of the popular T20 franchise tournament.

The Channel 2 Group Corporation, in association with Fun Asia Network, have the exclusive audio rights for the 2022 PSL season. Live broadcast begins at 6:20 pm every single-match day and double headers start at 1:20 pm, with indepth pre-match and post-match analysis.

After the successful live coverage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 with legendary cricketers, Sir Clive Llyod and Kapil Dev, as the leading commentators, Talk 100.3 will also be in the thick of things with live ball by ball coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Asia Cup and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2022.