Catch PSL 7 live ball by ball coverage on Talk 100.3

Hugh Edmeades collapsed during the bidding for Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga
Cricket3 days ago
If you are a Pakistan Super League (PSL) fan, tune into Talk 100.3 for live ball by ball coverage of the seventh edition of the popular T20 franchise tournament.
The Channel 2 Group Corporation, in association with Fun Asia Network, have the exclusive audio rights for the 2022 PSL season. Live broadcast begins at 6:20 pm every single-match day and double headers start at 1:20 pm, with indepth pre-match and post-match analysis.
After the successful live coverage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 with legendary cricketers, Sir Clive Llyod and Kapil Dev, as the leading commentators, Talk 100.3 will also be in the thick of things with live ball by ball coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Asia Cup and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2022.
Hugh Edmeades collapsed during the bidding for Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga
Cricket3 days ago
Iyer joins two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders, while Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan goes to Punjab Kings for $1.09 million
Cricket3 days ago
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the Titans.
Cricket6 days ago
Australia will play in Pakistan for the first time in almost 25 years with the opening test scheduled to begin in Rawalpindi.
Cricket6 days ago
No Australian team has travelled to Pakistan since 1998.
Cricket1 week ago
Roy's brutal 57–ball assault on probably the best bowling line-up in the competition included 11 fours and eight sixes
Cricket1 week ago
Dubai Mammoths had last toured Nepal in February 2019 when they played four games winning three and losing one
Cricket1 week ago
UAE will aim for their third straight win over Oman in the final game on Tuesday
Cricket1 week ago