Bowlers steal the show in Ajman T20 tournament

Saqib Manshad produced a spell of 4 for 10 from his four overs and restricted Bangla Tigers - Karwan to 105 for 8 in 20 overs

(Supplied photo)
(Supplied photo)

By Team KT

Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 9:17 PM

Delhi Bulls — Future Mattress’s left-arm spinner Mohammad Azhar wrecked Northern Warriors – Defenders with a deadly five-wicket spell to help his team earn an emphatic eight-wicket win in the Ajman T20 Cup at Malek Stadium on Wednesday.

The event has been supported by Sky Exchange.net.

Azhar demolished the cream of Northern Warriors – Defenders batting by generating excellent turn and producing unplayable deliveries.

His spell of 5 for 24 from four overs restricted Northern Warriors – Defenders to 71 all out in 19.3 overs. Delhi Bulls — Future Mattress raced to victory in just 5.5 overs losing only two wickets.

The second match saw left-arm pacer Saqib Manshad destroy Bangla Tigers – Karwan’s batting and help Maratha Arabians – Brothers Gas win by seven wickets.

Saqib Manshad produced a spell of 4 for 10 from his four overs and restricted Bangla Tigers - Karwan to 105 for 8 in 20 overs.

Maratha Arabians — Brothers Gas’s Usman Khan (38 not out) and Tanveer Junaid (32 not out) steered their team to victory in 11.3 overs.

Speaking after winning the man-of-the-match award for his four-wicket spell, Saqib Manshad said: “The wicket was supportive. My captain asked me to bring the ball into the batsman. It was a wicket on which you can get wickets if you bowl a good line and length. I did just that and got those wickets.”

Brief scores:

Delhi Bulls — Future Mattress beat Northern Warriors — Defenders by eight wickets. Northern Warriors — Defenders 71 in 19.3 overs (Mohammad Azhar 5 for 24, Zahid Ali 2 for 10, Zohaib Zubair 2 for 13) Delhi Bulls — Future Mattress (Mohammad Usman 31 not out, Zawar Farid 26, Yasir Maharvi 2 for 30)

Maratha Arabians – Brother Gas beat Bangla Tigers – Karwan by seven wickets. Bangla Tigers 105 for 8 in 20 overs 72 for two in 5.5 overs (Ameer Hamza 34, Sagar Kalyan 30, Saqib Manshad 4 for 10) Maratha Arabians 106 for 3 in 11.3 overs (Usman Khan 38 not out, Tanveer Junaid 32 not out, Sheraz Ahmed 2 for 12).


