Bowlers steal the show in Ajman T20 tournament

Warne was found unconscious in his room in a Koh Samui villa he shared with three travelling companions.
Cricket1 week ago
Delhi Bulls — Future Mattress’s left-arm spinner Mohammad Azhar wrecked Northern Warriors – Defenders with a deadly five-wicket spell to help his team earn an emphatic eight-wicket win in the Ajman T20 Cup at Malek Stadium on Wednesday.
The event has been supported by Sky Exchange.net.
Azhar demolished the cream of Northern Warriors – Defenders batting by generating excellent turn and producing unplayable deliveries.
His spell of 5 for 24 from four overs restricted Northern Warriors – Defenders to 71 all out in 19.3 overs. Delhi Bulls — Future Mattress raced to victory in just 5.5 overs losing only two wickets.
The second match saw left-arm pacer Saqib Manshad destroy Bangla Tigers – Karwan’s batting and help Maratha Arabians – Brothers Gas win by seven wickets.
Saqib Manshad produced a spell of 4 for 10 from his four overs and restricted Bangla Tigers - Karwan to 105 for 8 in 20 overs.
Maratha Arabians — Brothers Gas’s Usman Khan (38 not out) and Tanveer Junaid (32 not out) steered their team to victory in 11.3 overs.
Speaking after winning the man-of-the-match award for his four-wicket spell, Saqib Manshad said: “The wicket was supportive. My captain asked me to bring the ball into the batsman. It was a wicket on which you can get wickets if you bowl a good line and length. I did just that and got those wickets.”
Brief scores:
Delhi Bulls — Future Mattress beat Northern Warriors — Defenders by eight wickets. Northern Warriors — Defenders 71 in 19.3 overs (Mohammad Azhar 5 for 24, Zahid Ali 2 for 10, Zohaib Zubair 2 for 13) Delhi Bulls — Future Mattress (Mohammad Usman 31 not out, Zawar Farid 26, Yasir Maharvi 2 for 30)
Maratha Arabians – Brother Gas beat Bangla Tigers – Karwan by seven wickets. Bangla Tigers 105 for 8 in 20 overs 72 for two in 5.5 overs (Ameer Hamza 34, Sagar Kalyan 30, Saqib Manshad 4 for 10) Maratha Arabians 106 for 3 in 11.3 overs (Usman Khan 38 not out, Tanveer Junaid 32 not out, Sheraz Ahmed 2 for 12).
Warne was found unconscious in his room in a Koh Samui villa he shared with three travelling companions.
Cricket1 week ago
The heartwarming video was taken after India won the opening match against Pakistan at the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup
Cricket1 week ago
Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar lauded the team's performance as brilliant.
Cricket1 week ago
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered Warne's family a state funeral for the sportsman known to his compatriots simply as 'Warnie'
Cricket1 week ago
Warne led the underdogs Royals to a stunning IPL triumph in the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league
Cricket1 week ago
Azhar made 185 and Imam hit 157 to guide Pakistan to 476-4 against Australia on an unresponsive Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch
Cricket1 week ago
Jadeja pulverised the Sri Lankan bowling in Mohali to amass his Test-best total before India declared their innings on 574-8
Cricket1 week ago
It was only over a year ago that UAE batsman Chirag Suri had shared the same stage with the iconic Australian leg-spinner
Cricket1 week ago