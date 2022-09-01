Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka win toss, to bowl against Bangladesh in crucial game

Victory is paramount for either team if they are to qualify for Super Four stage

AFP

by James Jose Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 5:45 PM

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in a crucial Group B fixture of the DP World Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday.

Both teams went down to Afghanistan and a victory at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is paramount for either of the teams if they are to qualify for the Super Four stage of the tournament.

“It's a used wicket, so chasing will be important,” Shanaka said at the toss.

“We had a good preparation coming into this game. We are concentrating on our batting. We will try to play as we have been playing in the last two years. The team that comes up with a good performance wins,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said he would have bowled first too had he won the toss.

“We wanted to field first, but that's not in our control,” said Shakib.

“We didn't bat well against Afghanistan, but today is a different day. We have three changes in our team, we have made quite a few changes. Hopefully, that will work for us today. We want to play some good cricket today, we are not concerned about what is being talked about in the media,” he added.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando.

Bangladesh: Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.