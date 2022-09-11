Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka post 170-6 in final against Pakistan

Naseem Shah gave a dream start by bowling Kusal Mendis for a golden duck in the first over

Published: Sun 11 Sep 2022

Sri Lanka made 170 for 6 in the final of the DP World Asia Cup against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (71) and Wanindu Hasaranga (36) revived the Sri Lankan batting after Pakistan rocked their batting with five wickets inside eight overs.

Pace bowler Haris Rauf took 3 wickets for 29 runs after Naseem Shah gave Pakistan a dream start by bowling Kusal Mendis for a golden duck in the first over.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has favoured the chasing team, hence captains prefer to bowl first on this wicket.

The chasing teams have won six of the eight matches during the tournament on this ground.

Sri Lanka reached the final on the back of four straight wins after losing the opening game to Afghanistan.

Pakistan, meanwhile, lost their opening match to India, but bounced back to win the next three matches to book their place in the final.

Sri Lanka will have the psychological edge in Sunday’s final, having beaten Pakistan in their final Super Four match on Friday by five wickets.