Cricket is not war, Saqlain responds to Kapil
Like his former Pakistan teammates Shoaib Akhtar and Shahif Afridi, legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq also feels India and Pakistan should resume their cricketing rivalry.
Akhtar's proposal of an India-Pakistan series to raises funds for the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in both countries had attracted criticism from big names like Kapil Dev. India did not need the money, Kapil had said.
However, Saqlain downplayed the financial factor.
"What do you call sports persons? You call them heroes and what is their job? Their job is to do good deeds. Winning and losing is part of the game. Cricket is not war. That is why I feel cricket should be played between the two countries," Saqlain said.
"To say that Pakistan cricket will suffer because of not playing India is the not right way to look at this. The bigger picture is that the game should be promoted on both sides. And if we do play, there is a possibility of relations improving."
He recollected an experience that made him realise the power of sport.
"Sachin (Tendulkar) and Shane Warne had organised All Stars matches in America (in 2015). You won't believe I saw a flag with colours of both India and Pakistan flags. An Indian and Pakistani were holding that together," he said.
"It brought the two nations closer. I would request the ICC too look into this. Financially also, it is a win-win for both BCCI and PCB. The series is much bigger than the Ashes," Saqlain signed off. -- PTI
