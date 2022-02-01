Sanad launches new strategy, appoints new Group CEO

Mansoor Janahi will assume the role of Group CEO in February 2022

The new approach will enable Sanad to become a national powerhouse of industrial services for Abu Dhabi and the UAE

Sanad, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), has announced the launch of a new strategy to expand business beyond the aerospace sector.

The company has also appointed Mansoor Janahi, currently Deputy Group CEO of Sanad, as the new Group CEO to lead the growth stage under the new strategy. He will assume his position with effect from February 1, 2022

The strategy and leadership announcements follow the launch of ‘Operation 300bn’ last year, which aims to more than double the industrial sector contribution to GDP in the UAE to Dh300 billion by 2031. Under its new industrial services strategy, Sanad will contribute to the economic diversification agenda and help position the UAE as a global industrial hub. Its future offering will be focused on providing technology-driven and integrated industrial services.

Badr Al-Olama, executive director of UAE Clusters at Mubadala and chairman of Sanad, said: “Sanad stands on the cusp of a major transformation underpinned by the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Building on our track record of more than three decades of experience in the commercial aviation sector, Sanad is ready to take the next step forward and become the source-to-go, one-stop shop for the broader industrial services sector."

He added: "Mansoor’s knowledge and wealth of experience will be invaluable in this decisive phase for the company as it builds on its strong performance to provide innovative solutions to support the growth of Sanad over the next decade. This is also in line with UAE Investments strategy to accelerate the diversification of the UAE’s economy and grow our national champions in multiple sectors.”

Commenting on his appointment, Janahi said: “The UAE has an amazing track record of industrialization to build on, and a strong footprint in industrial services. These capabilities and prominent market presence have been developed in record time. If we look at the aerospace industry, and Sanad specifically, we have managed to create a truly homegrown success story and a globally recognized industry leader. In line with its new strategy, Sanad will continue leveraging synergies with international partners, we will develop new and innovative service concepts that combine both our industrial and financial knowledge."

"Ultimately, our vision for the future is to develop profitable and sustainable industrial service offerings to address the ever changing needs of clients across multiple sectors. I look forward to continuing working with the team at Sanad, our clients and partners in such exciting times and contributing to efforts to make the industrial sector a main driving force of the UAE’s ‘Next 50 years’ journey,” he said.

The current Group CEO Troy Lambeth will be supporting a number of strategic initiatives both within the Sanad Group as well as in support of Mubadala’s UAE Investments platform.

Speaking on the transition, Al Olama added: “On behalf of Mubadala and Sanad, I would like to thank Troy for his dedicated leadership. He has been a key driver to Sanad’s growth since its launch. During his time as CEO, Sanad expanded quickly to new markets not only in the Middle East but across Europe, Asia and North America, establishing Sanad’s reputation of a world class and trusted partner globally. He has been a key part of our leadership team and I am delighted that our work together will continue across a number of strategic areas within Mubadala and Sanad in the future.”

Lambeth on his transition said: “I want to extend my deepest gratitude and appreciation to Badr and the Mubadala leadership team for the opportunity to lead Sanad’s growth and our world class team for the past 12 years. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together as a team during this time and think Sanad is a great example of what can be accomplished in close partnership with Mubadala’s extensive and talented team.”

Janahi will succeed Lambeth, who was appointed to serve as the CEO of Sanad Capital (formerly known as Sanad Aero Solutions) since its launch in 2009. Under his leadership, the company grew quickly to over $1 billion in spare engine and components supporting airlines and industry service providers globally. In 2020, he was appointed as Group CEO of the Sanad Group where he led the integration of Sanad Aerotech, the specialist aircraft engine MRO business; Sanad Powertech, the energy and industrial MRO service provider; and Sanad Capital, a dedicated leasing partner for the global aviation sector. As Group CEO, he successfully brought all the subsidiaries together creating a one-company-one-team culture which will underpin Sanad’s positioning for this next phase of growth.

