Property Finder acquires Homevalue

MEVP’s new partial exit generated a 52x cash-on-cash multiple and an IRR of over 90 per cent
Corporate1 month ago
Property Finder has announced the addition of Homevalue products to its portfolio.
By fully integrating Homevalue’s solutions, insights and technology into Property Finder’s ecosystem, the company will enhance its capabilities to the buyers, tenants and to the overall home-owners experience.
The Homevalue team has built some of the most innovative data-driven PropTechsolutions for the entire value chain of residential real estate. They will add a lot to Property Finder’s product offering by providing a depth of information that will be readily available to its audience right at their fingertips.
As markets evolve, customers will need more data to instil confidence in their decision-making and this goal is reflected in Property Finder’s calculated move. In addition to its existing in-house data solutions arm, Data Finder, Homevalue will be a strategic integration to the tech company’s product portfolio in bettering the data available and improving the analytical capabilities for customers, traders, and brokers.
With this announcement, Fouad Bekkar, founder and CEO of Homevalue and his team joins the Property Finder team immediately. Fouad Bekkar takes on the role of vice president in charge of Data and A.I.
business@khaleejtimes.com
MEVP’s new partial exit generated a 52x cash-on-cash multiple and an IRR of over 90 per cent
Corporate1 month ago
Adnoc Distribution is also furthering its commitment to international expansion, with the signing of two new distributors for Adnoc Voyager lubricant in Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Corporate1 month ago
Mubadala’s $243.4 billion portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes
Corporate1 month ago
Net profit for the third quarter stood at Dh32 million.
Corporate2 months ago
Third-quarter revenue rises to $915 million from $816 million a year-ago; Adjusted EBITDA on post-IFRS 16 basis reaches $155 million
Corporate2 months ago
US oil giants, which reported losses during the worst of the pandemic, now are now generating a steady stream of free cash, raising questions about future investment plans
Corporate2 months ago