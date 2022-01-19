Property Finder acquires Homevalue

The move is part of the company's plans to deliver on their vision of being a true tech company

Homevalue will be a strategic integration to the tech company’s product portfolio in bettering the data available and improving the analytical capabilities for customers, traders, and brokers

Property Finder has announced the addition of Homevalue products to its portfolio.

By fully integrating Homevalue’s solutions, insights and technology into Property Finder’s ecosystem, the company will enhance its capabilities to the buyers, tenants and to the overall home-owners experience.

The Homevalue team has built some of the most innovative data-driven PropTechsolutions for the entire value chain of residential real estate. They will add a lot to Property Finder’s product offering by providing a depth of information that will be readily available to its audience right at their fingertips.

As markets evolve, customers will need more data to instil confidence in their decision-making and this goal is reflected in Property Finder’s calculated move. In addition to its existing in-house data solutions arm, Data Finder, Homevalue will be a strategic integration to the tech company’s product portfolio in bettering the data available and improving the analytical capabilities for customers, traders, and brokers.

With this announcement, Fouad Bekkar, founder and CEO of Homevalue and his team joins the Property Finder team immediately. Fouad Bekkar takes on the role of vice president in charge of Data and A.I.

