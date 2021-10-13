Jumbo Group appoints Vikas Chadha as CEO

By Staff Report Published: Wed 13 Oct 2021, 9:52 PM

Jumbo Group on Wednesday announced the appointment of Vikas Chadha as the new chief executive of the company.

With over 25 years of experience working among leading global technology companies, Vikas’ role will focus on leading Jumbo through a transition of growth across the UAE and GCC supporting Jumbo’s Brands, Customers, Partners and Employees.

“We are pleased to welcome Vikas as our new CEO of Jumbo Group. Vikas’ proven track record of leadership in managing and growing multiple businesses across various sectors and geographies will provide the necessary fillip to fulfill our ambitions,” Vidya Chhabria, chairperson for Jumbo Group, said.

Prior to joining Jumbo, Vikas held several leadership roles across large, reputed multinationals such as L&T, Sharp Corporation, and McKinsey & Co and Honeywell International.

“I feel fortunate to join the Jumbo Group, which has a long and successful history of being a leading Business entity in the Region. As a corporate brand, they are not only committed to maintaining their leadership position but are also championing endeavours in line with the UAE Vision 2030 entry into newer technology areas as we step into the future. I look forward to working closely with our partners, associates and other stakeholders while leading the excellent Jumbo team to continue to serve our customers,” Vikas said.

Vikas is an Electronics and Communications Engineer who graduated from Delhi College of Engineering and has an MBA (Strategic Marketing and Finance) from the Indian School of Business.

