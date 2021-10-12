Goldilocks Investment Company logs net return of 158% since inception

During the year, Goldilocks initiated several new investments and participated in flagship listings on ADX

Goldilocks Investment Company has announced that, as of Q3 2021, it has generated a net return of 158 per cent since inception.

This outperformance compared to the S&P Pan Arab Index’s total return of 52 per cent, MSCI UAE Index’s total return of 16 per cent and MSCI World Index’s total return of 89 per cent during the same period.

In the first nine months of 2021, Goldilocks, which is managed by Shuaa GMC, generated a 35 per cent net return compared to the S&P Pan Arab Index total return of 32 per cent, MSCI UAE Index total return of 36 per cent and MSCI World Index total return of 13 per cent. In addition, dividends received in H1 2021 from the fund's underlying investments for 2020 were the highest since inception and demonstrated strong cash flow generation ability and strength of the Fund’s portfolio companies.

The best performers among Goldilocks' managed portfolio companies included Dana Gas, and GFH, and certain other equity and sukuk investments. The fund also continued with its constructive activist approach to collaborate on investor-focused campaigns such as the successful opposition to Emirates REIT sukuk reprofiling that the fund opposed in June 2021.

During the year, Goldilocks initiated several new investments and participated in flagship listings on ADX. The fund’s new investments also included investments in cutting-edge technology companies. The fund continues to leverage its strong balance sheet and enhanced liquidity to identify accretive investment opportunities that are focused on high intrinsic value and company-specific turnarounds.

Using an opportunistic long-term investment strategy, also known as constructive activism, the fund continues to generate superior long-term returns through direct investments in equities and other undervalued and mispriced opportunities. Goldilocks continues to drive several successful turnarounds and unlock shareholder value for its portfolio companies, including GFH Financial Group, Dana Gas, Salama and Eshraq Investments.

Goldilocks has consistently maintained its strong performance, demonstrating the effectiveness of its investment strategy and team. The fund’s overweight UAE position continues to outperform as economic activity in UAE normalises to pre-pandemic levels. Despite the ongoing impact of the pandemic, the fund's portfolio companies have delivered robust performance, demonstrating strong business fundamentals and effective management.

