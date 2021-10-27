Beema records over 120% growth in insurance policies

Hotelier and serial entrepreneur will join the global advisory board of the Lucerne-based tourism platform
Dubai-based insurance innovator Beema Insurance, a part of Enoc Group, has marked its second anniversary with record growth, increased customer centricity and transferring to a multi vertical InsurTech.
The company has reported an increase of over 120 per cent in terms of insurance policies, owning a market share of 1.2 per cent.
Having revolutionised the insurance sector in just two years of its launch, Beema is now expanding its portfolio to offer even more value to customers with unique automotive, home and travel insurance.
Despite the impact that Covid-19 had on several businesses and startups, the company reported significant growth while achieving 83 per cent customer satisfaction score, one of the highest in the market. Further, an average cashback received per customer has been Dh266 totaling more than Dh490,000 paid out to date.
Beema is the region’s first online digital car insurance offering designed for the new reality; a digital-led, fair, robust and flexible insurance platform. The InsurTech startup uses digital technology as a vehicle to build deeper associations with internal and external customers while offering ease and convenience to offer optimum value. The new home and travel insurance is an extension of the company’s digital only strategy providing end-to-end digital insurance solution – that is transparent, simple, agile and relevant.
