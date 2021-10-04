Adeeb appointed to World tourism forum’s advisory board

Dubai - Hotelier and serial entrepreneur will join the global advisory board of the Lucerne-based tourism platform

By Staff Report Published: Mon 4 Oct 2021, 3:32 PM Last updated: Mon 4 Oct 2021, 7:06 PM

The World Tourism Forum Lucerne has appointed Adeeb Ahamed, managing director of Abu Dhabi-based Twenty14 Holdings, to its global advisory board.

For over 10 years, World Tourism Forum Lucerne (WTFL) has been bringing together industry experts, CEOs, investors and start-ups, establishing itself as a prestigious global platform for exchange. By fostering cross-generational collaboration, new ideas and solutions emerge to benefit tourism today and in the future.

Ahamed, who owns a slew of iconic properties across the world including the Great Scotland Yard in London, Waldorf Astoria- the Caledonian in Edinburgh, Pullman Downtown Dubai and Port Muziris in Kochi, among others, joins a select group of the industry’s top stakeholders and decision makers who will collaborate on solving for future challenges in the travel and tourism industry.

The advisory board is an international body of renowned experts responsible for assuring the quality of World Tourism Forum Lucerne. It determines the themes for the forums and decides on the general content by including current global topics and addressing cultural differences.

On November 15-16, 2021, WTFL is hosting an “Innovation Festival” in Andermatt in which Adeeb Ahamed will also take the stage at the event. At the hybrid conference, well-known personalities, such as Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum; Laura Meyer, CEO of Hotelplan; Peter Fankhauser, CEO of PETRAF Ltd and former CEO Thomas Cook Group; Shannon Ghuian, chief sustainability officer at TTC; Niall Ferguson, historian and author; and Alex Lampert, CEO of GuestReady, will discuss the tourism industry’s current challenges and demonstrate how these can be tackled with forward-thinking solutions.

