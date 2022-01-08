Vaccine-sceptic French lawmaker dies after contracting Covid-19

Sizable population of housewives are unvaccinated, health secretary says
coronavirus9 hours ago
French lawmaker Jose Evrard, whose vaccine-sceptic far-right party had opposed government measures to control the spread of Covid-19, has died after contracting the coronavirus, the president of the parliament said on Friday.
It was unclear whether Evrard, who was 76, had refused to be vaccinated himself. He had expressed support on social media for protesters against Covid-19 curbs and health measures.
“To his wife, his children, his relatives, as well as his colleagues and collaborators, I send my heartfelt thoughts,” President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand said on Twitter.
ALSO READ:
Representing the Pas-de-Calais region in Northern France, Evrard was one of three lawmakers affiliated to far-right splinter party “Debout la France” (Stand up, France). Its founder Nicolas Dupont-Aignan is one of France’s most prominent anti-vaccination activists.
In October, Evrard co-signed a parliamentary motion demanding that a committee of inquiry be set up to look into potential side effects of Covid-19 vaccines.
Sizable population of housewives are unvaccinated, health secretary says
coronavirus9 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 22.8 million
coronavirus10 hours ago
Despite rising infections, health officials have ruled out a lockdown
coronavirus11 hours ago
So far, the state has recorded 280 cases of the Omicron variant
coronavirus11 hours ago
Military service personnel will help in the hospitals for three weeks
coronavirus11 hours ago
Active cases now stand at 26,955
coronavirus12 hours ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the country was set to cross the milestone on Friday
coronavirus13 hours ago
More than 4,500 schools either shifted to remote learning or closed for at least a day this week
coronavirus14 hours ago