US: New Covid testing, vaccine rule excludes outdoor workers

An estimated 2.4 million healthcare workers will need to be vaccinated or replaced under a related rule

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

By Reuters

Published: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 6:28 PM

A new US workplace rule that requires tens of millions of Americans to get vaccinated for Covid-19 or submit to weekly testing will exclude employees who work exclusively outdoors, according to regulatory filing by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

An estimated 2.4 million healthcare workers will need to be vaccinated or replaced under a related rule issued by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

