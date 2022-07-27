US: Joe Biden says he is 'feeling great' after testing negative for Covid

The President will now be able to return to work in person

US President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on July 27, 2022, in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP

By Reuters Published: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 8:13 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he will now be able to return to work in person after testing negative for Covid-19, adding that he was "feeling great."

"God willing, my symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick and I’m feeling great," Biden told staff and reporters gathered in the White House Rose Garden.

The president tested positive last week. He tested negative late on Tuesday and earlier on Wednesday.