US: Joe Biden says he is 'feeling great' after testing negative for Covid

Over 175.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he will now be able to return to work in person after testing negative for Covid-19, adding that he was "feeling great."
"God willing, my symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick and I’m feeling great," Biden told staff and reporters gathered in the White House Rose Garden.
The president tested positive last week. He tested negative late on Tuesday and earlier on Wednesday.
Over 175.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Minister participates in global action plan meeting
He will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties
Over 175.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Over 174.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
It also suggests that mRNA vaccines are the most effective against this variant
Over 173.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
The new cases were detected through 201,623 additional tests