UK says no new Covid-19 restrictions before New Year

Health minister advises people to remain cautious

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 9:16 PM

Britain's government will not introduce new Covid-19 restrictions for England before the new year, health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.

"There will be no further measures before the new year," Javid told reporters.

ALSO READ:

"We won't be taking any further measures. Of course people should remain cautious as we approach New Year celebrations."