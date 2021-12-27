UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UK says no new Covid-19 restrictions before New Year

Health minister advises people to remain cautious

Reuters
Reuters

By Reuters

Published: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 9:16 PM

Britain's government will not introduce new Covid-19 restrictions for England before the new year, health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.

"There will be no further measures before the new year," Javid told reporters.

ALSO READ:

"We won't be taking any further measures. Of course people should remain cautious as we approach New Year celebrations."


More news from coronavirus