UK says no new Covid-19 restrictions before New Year

You can get a booster in as little as two months if you have taken a certain vaccine
coronavirus9 hours ago
Britain's government will not introduce new Covid-19 restrictions for England before the new year, health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.
"There will be no further measures before the new year," Javid told reporters.
ALSO READ:
"We won't be taking any further measures. Of course people should remain cautious as we approach New Year celebrations."
You can get a booster in as little as two months if you have taken a certain vaccine
coronavirus9 hours ago
Green Pass, negative PCR test result must to attend social events.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Travellers take a wait-and-watch approach as Omicron cases rise globally; residents wary of getting stuck again.
coronavirus12 hours ago
Some passengers travelling from South Korea to Hong Kong tested positive for coronavirus upon landing last week.
coronavirus14 hours ago
Two members of the England cricket team's support staff and two of their family members tested positive.
coronavirus14 hours ago
Four-fold increase registered in Covid-19 hospital admissions for children aged 18 and below
coronavirus18 hours ago
Arsenal’s clash with Wolves is the 15th Premier League match postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in recent weeks
coronavirus20 hours ago
Shoppers shrug off the Omicron variant, and holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years
coronavirus21 hours ago