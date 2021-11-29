UAE: World Muslim Communities Council postpones international conference

Ursula von der Leyen urges public to take precautions to give scientists time to understand the Omicron strain
The World Muslim Communities Council announced the postponement of its international conference 'Islamic Unity: Concept, Opportunities, Challenges', which was scheduled to be held from December 12-14 , due to the developments of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron.
Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of The Council, said a new date will be announced for the conference.
"Although the UAE, which is hosting the event, is not affected by this new variant, but the precautionary measures taken in some countries might lead to a lockdown there, making the return of guests coming from these countries very difficult," he added.
