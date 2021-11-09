UAE updates Covid safety rules at mosques; women's prayer halls to reopen

Imams and cleaners must be vaccinated against Covid-19 and take PCR tests every 14 days

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 5:54 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 6:00 PM

The UAE has updated Covid safety protocols for congregational prayers at mosques. Women’s prayer halls will reopen, and so will ablution areas and washrooms.

Even though mosques across the country reopened with Covid safety protocols in July last year, women’s prayer halls remained shut. Authorities in Sharjah had reopened them last week.

In ablution and washroom areas, worshippers must maintain a social distance of 1.5 metres. They must be cleaned and sterilised before each prayer.

Awareness pamphlets on Covid safety rules in Arabic, English and Urdu must be put up at mosques.

“We would like to point out that mosques will be closed immediately after each prayer,” said Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesperson for the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).

Imams and cleaners must be vaccinated against Covid-19 and take PCR tests every 14 days, the official added.