UAE travel: Emirates lands in Bali for first time since suspension of flights

Emirates landed in Bali for the first time since the suspension of flights in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic travel restrictions.
Emirates flight EK398 departed from Dubai at 9:26 am and landed in Denpasar International Airport (DPS) at 22:23 on May 1, and was welcomed by a spectacular water cannon salute to inaugurate the airline’s return.
The operating cabin crew of the flight and the passengers were welcomed at the airport with the traditional joged bumbung dance performance, which reflected Bali’s unique culture and rich heritage, followed by a cake cutting ceremony.
The resumption of Emirates’ services to Bali, comes with the easing of international travel restrictions, and ramping up of global operations.
The airline is currently operating five-weekly services, and will scale up its operations to the island with a daily service starting July 1, 2022.
