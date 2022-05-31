UAE flights: Ministry issues Covid-19 travel advisory

Demand for travel has increased after easing of PCR test rules

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 31 May 2022, 5:13 PM

The UAE has successfully battled the Covid-19 pandemic, with over 98 per cent eligible residents fully vaccinated against the virus. Daily infections have stabilised around the 400-mark and the country has among the lowest death rates in the world.

Residents have embraced the new normal as the country eased Covid safety rules and restrictions. Demand for travel has soared as PCR test rules for vaccinated passengers are eased.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Tuesday issued a set of guidelines for travellers:

Before travelling

Check the Covid-19 (situation) in areas where a new (variant) is spreading and travel only if necessary

Vulnerable individuals such as the elderly, diabetics, and those with cardiovascular diseases must avoid travelling to areas where the virus is spreading

Complete the recommended doses of the vaccine

While travelling

Wash your hands regularly (with soap and water or sanitisers with 70 per cent alcohol)

Maintain physical distance with others

Avoid crowded places

Consult your doctor immediately if you feel sick

Comply with local Covid-19 guidelines for travelling and gatherings

After travelling:

Conduct a PCR test to ensure your safety and avoid spreading the virus

ALSO READ: