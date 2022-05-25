UAE: Covid-19 media briefing to stop, to be held depending on pandemic situation

Health official assured that the transmission rate of monkeypox among humans is relatively low

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 25 May 2022, 10:18 PM

Dr Taher Al Ameri, Official Spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), announced that the UAE Government media briefing on the Covid-19 pandemic will be stopped, not to be reinstated only if exceptional developments arise regarding the pandemic in the country.

Dr. Fatma Al Attar, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), said the transmission rate of monkeypox among humans is relatively low, noting that the first monkeypox case in the country has been detected, and the patient is receiving the necessary medical treatment.

Dr. Al Attar stressed that for over two years, the UAE has exerted significant efforts to protect the community's health and safety, by supporting the health sector and its qualified human resources, as well as providing all necessary medical resources to address the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She added that the health sector's efforts have enhanced the UAE’s positive reputation as a leading model of addressing challenges that affect the health sector, proving its ability to address such challenges with full efficiency.

MoHAP announced the detection of the country’s first monkeypox case, a woman who came from abroad, she further added, noting that the patient is receiving the necessary medical treatment, and affirming that monkeypox is a rare disease of animal origin that has been spreading around West and Central Africa since the 1950s.

She also explained that the clinical symptoms of infection with the monkeypox virus are rash, extreme fatigue, swollen lymph nodes and severe headache that usually begin within one to three days of the onset of fever, noting that the interval between infection and the first symptoms is usually between five and 21 days.

Dr. Al Attar said everyone should undertake the necessary health procedures to reduce the risk of infection by any virus, in order to protect the health and safety of the community, as well as adhere to relevant precautionary measures.

It is important to maintain personal hygiene, not exchange personal items with others, and avoid shaking hands with anyone who has skin problems, she stressed, highlighting the fact that after the detection of the first monkeypox case, all national health authorities are assessing the situation to ensure their readiness.

She also underscored the importance of getting health information from official sources and avoiding the circulation of rumours.

Dr. Al Ameri said the UAE has accomplished many successes in the process of achieving recovery, due to the vision of the country's leadership, stating, "This proactive strategy has supported the efforts of all local and national authorities, as well as public and private authorities."

"We urge the public to adhere to the precautionary measures, and we would like to remind you of the mandatory use of face masks and quarantining upon infection," he added, noting that protecting current achievements and ensuring the continuity of the new normalcy are priorities that require everyone to commit to the precautionary measures.

"In light of the achieved recovery indicators, we are responsible for protecting the community’s safety. After close national monitoring, we have accomplished many achievements related to containing the pandemic, including distributing safe vaccines to all segments of the community, with 98 percent receiving vaccines free of charge, leading to a decline in cases and deaths," he further said.

"The regular media briefing of the UAE Government will stop from today, but it will be held again under exceptional circumstances based on the situation regarding the pandemic," Dr. Al Ameri said in conclusion.