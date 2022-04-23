UAE: 6,545 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

By Web Desk Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 4:56 PM

The UAE has administered 6,545 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 249.59 doses per 100 people.

Beijing is on alert after 10 middle school students tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, in what city officials said was an initial round of testing.

City officials suspended classes in the school for a week following the positive test results. The Chinese capital also reported four other confirmed cases on Friday that were counted separately.

Mainland China reported 24,326 new community-transmitted infections on Saturday, with the vast majority of them asymptomatic cases in Shanghai, where enforcement of a strict “zero-Covid” strategy has drawn global attention.

China has doubled down on the approach even in face of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The zero-Covid policy warded off many deaths and widespread outbreaks when faced with less transmissible variants through mass testing and strict lockdowns where people could not leave their homes.