UAE: 60,354 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 23.2 million

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 4:02 PM

The UAE has administered 60,354 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.2 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 234.59 doses per 100 people.

Abu Dhabi medical staff who were in close contact with Covid-19 patients, have been exempted from mandatory quarantine. This is for healthcare facilities that deal with Covid-19 patients directly, according to the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH).

Procedures to be adhered by medics include obtaining a PCR test every 48 hours and making sure that there are no symptoms during work practice/duties. The health worker should stop working and immediately quarantine in case of any symptoms.

Meanwhile, Britain must learn to live with Covid-19 as it may be with us forever, health minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday, adding that Britain was moving ahead of other countries as the government lifted coronavirus measures.

"We need to learn to live with it. Sadly people die of flu as well: in a bad flu year you can sadly lose about 20,000 lives, but we don't shut down our entire country," Javid told Sky News.