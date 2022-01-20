UAE: 60,354 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Covid-19: China's international flight suspensions leave travellers stranded, hurt businesses
China's aviation regulator in January alone cancelled 143 return flights as Omicron variant spreads across the globe.
coronavirus9 hours ago
The UAE has administered 60,354 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.2 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 234.59 doses per 100 people.
Abu Dhabi medical staff who were in close contact with Covid-19 patients, have been exempted from mandatory quarantine. This is for healthcare facilities that deal with Covid-19 patients directly, according to the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH).
Procedures to be adhered by medics include obtaining a PCR test every 48 hours and making sure that there are no symptoms during work practice/duties. The health worker should stop working and immediately quarantine in case of any symptoms.
Meanwhile, Britain must learn to live with Covid-19 as it may be with us forever, health minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday, adding that Britain was moving ahead of other countries as the government lifted coronavirus measures.
"We need to learn to live with it. Sadly people die of flu as well: in a bad flu year you can sadly lose about 20,000 lives, but we don't shut down our entire country," Javid told Sky News.
China's aviation regulator in January alone cancelled 143 return flights as Omicron variant spreads across the globe.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Even with govt intervention, the US faces a massive testing load because of its population, which is five times larger than Britain's.
coronavirus10 hours ago
This dwarfed the $23.5b in cash contributions agreed by wealthier donor countries to the International Development Association.
coronavirus10 hours ago
New Zealand's borders have been shut to foreigners since March 2020.
coronavirus10 hours ago
The local civic body has taken adequate measures relating to vaccination, hospital beds, ambulance services and oxygen supplies
coronavirus17 hours ago
QuantBioRes is aiming to develop a medical treatment, not a vaccine
coronavirus20 hours ago
Compulsory face masks will be scrapped in classrooms starting Thursday
coronavirus21 hours ago
All your questions answered about booster vaccine dose, PCR tests to maintain green status
coronavirus22 hours ago