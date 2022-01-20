Britain must learn to live with Covid-19, it could be with us forever: Health minister

New Zealand's borders have been shut to foreigners since March 2020.
coronavirus8 hours ago
Britain must learn to live with Covid-19 as it may be with us forever, health minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday, adding that Britain was moving ahead of other countries as the government lifted coronavirus measures.
"We need to learn to live with it. Sadly people die of flu as well: in a bad flu year you can sadly lose about 20,000 lives, but we don't shut down our entire country," Javid told Sky News.
ALSO READ:
"Covid is not going away. It's going to be with us for many, many years, perhaps forever, and we have to learn to live with it... I think we are leading Europe in the transition from pandemic to endemic and we're leading the way in showing the world how you can live with Covid."
New Zealand's borders have been shut to foreigners since March 2020.
coronavirus8 hours ago
The local civic body has taken adequate measures relating to vaccination, hospital beds, ambulance services and oxygen supplies
coronavirus15 hours ago
QuantBioRes is aiming to develop a medical treatment, not a vaccine
coronavirus18 hours ago
Compulsory face masks will be scrapped in classrooms starting Thursday
coronavirus19 hours ago
All your questions answered about booster vaccine dose, PCR tests to maintain green status
coronavirus20 hours ago
Booster shot is mandatory to enter Abu Dhabi and most public places in the Emirate
coronavirus22 hours ago
A close contact of a positive case needs to self-isolate for seven days
coronavirus22 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 23.1 million
coronavirus23 hours ago