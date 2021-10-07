UAE: 44,318 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Reuters

Dubai - Over 86 million PCR tests have been administered in the country so far.

The UAE has administered 44,318 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.3 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 205.90 per 100 people.

Over 86 million PCR tests have been administered in the country so far.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: Moderna plans mRNA vaccine factory in Africa as pressure grows

Authorities in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday approved the blue schools initiative, which allows all schools in the emirate to relax measures and return to normal operations based on vaccination rates.

To be implemented from the second term of the current academic year, the blue schools initiative recognises vaccination as the key path to recovery, re-emphasises transparency, and enhances the learning and social experience of students.

Neeraj Bhargava, Principal of Abu Dhabi Indian School said his school, which has more than 5,000 said although there has been a challenge in getting most of their pupils vaccinated given the huge number, the school has intensified communication with parents about the need to have their kids vaccinated for the safe return to normal school operations.