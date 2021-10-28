UAE: 40,476 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21 million.

By Web Report Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 4:12 PM

The UAE has administered 40,476 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 212.73 per 100 people.

Vaccinated tourists will be allowed into Israel from November 1, the government said on Wednesday, after a campaign to get booster shots into arms succeeding in driving down infections.

Israel was the first country to launch a mass booster campaign, with more than 3.9 million getting a third dose since the summer. In late August and early September, cases rose to more than 10,000 a day, a number that has since fallen to just a few hundred.

With the spike in cases flattened, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett indicated last week that border restrictions would be lifted.

The government confirmed the move in a statement, saying travellers from any country would be able to enter if they can show a vaccine certificate that is less than six months old.

Australia on Thursday also eased its Covid-related travel advice for several countries including the United States, Britain and Canada as it prepares to reopen its borders next week for the first time in over 18 months.

Australia will lift its outbound travel ban for fully vaccinated residents from November 1 following a strong uptake of Covid-19 vaccines, as Sydney and Melbourne, its biggest cities, look to welcome overseas travellers without quarantine.

"The changes announced today are a vital next step in re-uniting Australian families and safely re-opening Australia to the world," Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said in a statement on Thursday.

The updated country-specific travel advice will also help Australians to access travel insurance more readily, Payne said.