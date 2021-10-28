Israel to reopen to vaccinated tourists from next week

China had 50 new local cases for October 26, the highest daily count since September 16
Vaccinated tourists will be allowed into Israel from November 1, the government said on Wednesday, after a campaign to get booster shots into arms succeeding in driving down infections.
Israel was the first country to launch a mass booster campaign, with more than 3.9 million getting a third dose since the summer.
In late August and early September, cases rose to more than 10,000 a day, a number that has since fallen to just a few hundred.
With the spike in cases flattened, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett indicated last week that border restrictions would be lifted.
The government confirmed the move in a statement, saying travellers from any country would be able to enter if they can show a vaccine certificate that is less than six months old.
Travellers will also still need to take a virus test before departure and another on arrival.
