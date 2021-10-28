UAE

Israel to reopen to vaccinated tourists from next week

Travellers will still need to take a virus test before departure and another on arrival

Israel to reopen to vaccinated tourists from next week

By AFP

Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 10:39 AM

Last updated: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 12:45 PM

Vaccinated tourists will be allowed into Israel from November 1, the government said on Wednesday, after a campaign to get booster shots into arms succeeding in driving down infections.

Israel was the first country to launch a mass booster campaign, with more than 3.9 million getting a third dose since the summer.

In late August and early September, cases rose to more than 10,000 a day, a number that has since fallen to just a few hundred.

With the spike in cases flattened, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett indicated last week that border restrictions would be lifted.

The government confirmed the move in a statement, saying travellers from any country would be able to enter if they can show a vaccine certificate that is less than six months old.

ALSO READ:

>> Israel targets niche tourism to attract more visitors from the UAE

Travellers will also still need to take a virus test before departure and another on arrival.


