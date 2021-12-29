UAE: 37,695 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 22.5 million

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 4:04 PM

The UAE has administered 37,695 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.5 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 228.25 doses per 100 people.

The World Health Organization says the number of Covid-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11 per cent last week compared with the previous week, with the biggest increase in the Americas. The gain followed a gradual increase since October.

The UN health agency said in its weekly epidemiological report released late Tuesday that there were nearly 4.99 million newly reported cases around the world from December 20-26.

Europe accounted for more than half the total, with 2.84 million, though that amounted to only a 3 per cent increase over the previous week. It also had the highest infection rate of any region, with 304.6 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Meanwhile, Japan braced for a feared rebound in coronavirus cases as the highways and airports filled with travellers at the start of New Year’s holidays on Wednesday.

The governors of the metropolises of Tokyo and Osaka urged residents to keep end-of-year gatherings small, as more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 come to light, including a suspected cluster at an Osaka nursing home.

Health officials advised travellers to avail themselves of free coronavirus tests before departure, amid fears that an outpouring of city dwellers could spread infections to the countryside.