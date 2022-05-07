UAE: 3,462 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million

By Web Desk Published: Sat 7 May 2022, 3:54 PM

The UAE has administered 3,462 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 250.24 doses per 100 people.

No Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the UAE since March 7, as per data released by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

The number of new cases has been on the decline with an average of more than 400 in the first week of March to less than 200 in the past three days. On Thursday, there were 196 cases reported – the lowest so far this year.

And today, the ministry announced 198 new cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 899,835. It underlined that no Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, keeping the total number of deaths in the country unchanged at 2,302.

According to a Reuters tally, more than 513.48 million people have been reported to be infected globally, and 6,640,771 have died.

A new global trial of Covid-19 vaccines is set to begin in the Australian state of Victoria, which will administer lower dose booster vaccines in an effort to top up immunity, lessen side effects, and stretch the supplies.

The large-scale trial, announced to the public by the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) on Friday, would see 800 participants in Victoria receive a low dose of a Covid-19 booster vaccine.

A representative from the MCRI told Xinhua on Friday that the program would use half doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 15 micrograms as opposed to 30 micrograms, and the Moderna vaccine would be administered at 20 micrograms, rather than 50.